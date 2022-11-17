Leon, Guanajuato.- In Lion, Guanajuato, Wednesday night, at 09:00 a.m. the Emergency System, 911received a report from a bullet detonation in front of the roundabout Saint John Bosco, elements of Municipal Police of Leon, arrived at the scene of the events and deployed a security operation on Juan Alonso de Torres, San Juan Bosco and Mariano Escobedo boulevards.

According to the first reports, the victim was accompanied by a young minor, who was seriously injured. The corpse of the man was left lying on the sidewalk, on the side of a truck, the body was covered by a white sheet.

The minor was transferred to an emergency to receive care at a hospital. The shooting attackit’s cause panic between motorists and passers-by who were passing in the area, the situation generated vehicle load in both directions. So far, no arrests of the alleged attackers have been reported.

On the side of the truck where the body was left, a jug full of gasoline was found and a boat.

It is unknown if the victim was stranded, experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG) They arrived at the area of ​​the events and proceeded to carry out the first investigations to add their observations to the investigation folder that is already open to clarify this homicide. No further information has been reported on the young woman’s diagnosis.