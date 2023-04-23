Celaya, Guanajuato.- A man was shot to death in a vacant lot on Sitio de Querétaro avenue in Celaya, Guanajuato, this Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m. this Saturday firearm shots were reported to the emergency numbers on Sitio de Querétaro avenue in the Arboledas del Pedregal neighborhood, near a sports field.

Elements of the Municipal Police went to the place and confirmed the armed attack on a man, which was found lifeless. The deceased had gunshot wounds. So far his identity has not been released.

The police officers proceeded to secure the crime scene and requested the presence of experts from the State Attorney General’s Office. The FGE investigative staff was in charge of carrying out the corresponding expert opinion for the initiation of the investigation folder for the homicide.