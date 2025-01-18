A 62-year-old man has been seriously injured after being hit by his 63-year-old brother with a hammer after an argument in a home located in the Villaverde district. The National Police The aggressor has been arrested and the causes of this fight are being investigated.

The event occurred yesterday morning at number 122 Moncada Street. Around 9:15 a.m., the aggressor called the 112 Emergency Center to report what had happened. Summa health workers, as well as the Scientific Police, were brought to the scene. There they treated the victim, a male of Spanish nationality, who had severe head trauma due to occipital collapse and also a probable fracture of several ribs, according to Javier Chivite, spokesperson for the emergency services.

The injured man was stabilized and transferred with a serious prognosis to the 12 de Octubre hospital. The National Police have arrested the attacker, who hit his brother with a hammer, and have taken charge of the investigation into what happened at the home on the aforementioned street located a few meters from the San Cristóbal metro.

Aggression in Vallecas

Another event took place hours earlier inside a Chinese bazaar in the Villa de Vallecas district. A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed by the owner of the establishment, according to police sources informing this newspaper.









The attack took place at number 23 Frida Khalo Street, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The Samur-Civil Protection paramedics who traveled to the scene treated the victim, a man of Spanish nationality.

He had a stab wound, specifically at the level of the first lumbar vertebra, according to Carlos Rodríguez, Samur-PC supervisor. The man was conscious, so he was stabilized and transferred with advance notice to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

National Police agents arrested the owner of this bazaar, a Chinese national, and have taken charge of the investigation into the events. To date, the causes that led to this attack are unknown.