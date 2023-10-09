A sentencing court of The Savior sentenced a man to 49 years in prison for raping, physically assaulting and kill a child under 3 years of age, The Attorney General’s Office reported this Monday, October 9, on its account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The man – whose age and relationship to the victim were not specified – was identified as William Enrique Chachagua and faced criminal proceedings for the crimes of rape, child abuse and aggravated homicide.

Chachagua, according to the investigations of the Public Ministry, “was abusing the victim, a minor under 3 years old, and his attacks caused the child’s death.”

The events occurred in April 2022 in the municipality of San Julián, in the department of Sonsonate, 75 kilometers from the capital San Salvador.

The Observatory of Children and Adolescents has indicated that to “eradicate sexual violence, it is vital to have updated national statistical records that provide input to develop strategies that allow the prevention and punishment of sexual violence.”

In addition to “implementing comprehensive sexuality education to transform obsolete models of masculinity and femininity that tolerate and naturalize sexual violence,” and at the same time, promote reporting to reduce impunity.”

The report “The Voices of Children and Adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean”, carried out by the World Movement for Children, has indicated that in 75% of cases of sexual abuse of minors there is a direct relationship between the aggressor and the victim.

EFE

