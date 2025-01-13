The Provincial Court of Lugo has sentenced a 65-year-old man to 37 years in prison for various crimes sexual assault on three minorstwo of them granddaughters of the accused and another relative, when they were between 6 and 16 years old. The crimes occurred between 2005 and 2021.

The court has also imposed 25 years of probationin addition to the well-known special disqualification and deprivation of parental authority, guardianship, curatorship, custody or foster care. He will also have to compensate two of the victims with 15,000 euros each and the other with 5,000.

The attacks occurred when the minors lived at their grandmother’s house, where the man also lived, old woman couple. The situation of abuse of the girls came to an end when the oldest was 16 years old and she told her mother, who immediately filed a complaint.

The sentence considers it proven that the man, whom they recognized as a grandfather, began with touching when they were asleepadvanced in abuse until in some cases supplying them tablets so that they would not offer resistance and subsequently raped them, a behavior that he repeated periodically during that period of time.









The man even got into bed with them, with the excuse of watching movies, and recognizes the sentence that the girls received compensation in exchange for allowing these abuses, in addition to coerce them to keep it secret.

The accused defended himself at trial, alleging that the girls filed the complaint because he refused to buy one of them a mobile phone and assured that he cannot have sexual relations because he has an illness that prevents him from doing so.

The court believed the victims stating that they defended their versions at all times, which were different in each case and supported by the evidence, “serving to reaffirm their statements, the fact that not all of them are the same, but are strewn with differences that make them unique,” he says. .

The fact that there were video cameras in the house was also proven, specifically in the room occupied by the minors and in the bathroom, “without any explanation being given about the purpose of their placement, which can only have one sexual connotation.