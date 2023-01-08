Silao, Guanajuato.- In Silao, Guanajuato, a man died when he was run over on the Irapuato-Silao highway, the person responsible fled. The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the height of the “Manolet” restaurant.

According to information from witnesses in the area, the man was trying to cross the road when a car hit him and was thrown several meters away. motorists called the Emergency system, 911.

National Guard officers, They arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had several tire marks.

The area was cordoned off to prevent another accident, yellow caution tape throughout the area to prevent the crime scene from getting dirty and will remain intact for the study of experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), who arrived minutes later.

Experts reported at the scene after collecting evidence that the man had indications of being homeless, the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), arrived at the place, the body was lifted and transferred in a special unit to Guanajuato, capital, so that the corresponding law necropsy.