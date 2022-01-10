The emergency services have not been able to save the life of a 52-year-old man on Monday who has died after being run over on the RM-711 road (Lorca-Caravaca de la Cruz), in the vicinity of the district of La Paca, in the municipal term of Lorca.

The 112 received at 7.55 hours a call demanding health care for a man who had been run over by a vehicle that, according to the caller, had fled. The person who gave the warning indicated that the injured person was in the ditch, unconscious and warned that the driver who ran him over had fled the scene.

Until there, patrols of the Local Police, Civil Guard and ambulance were mobilized with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061. Upon arrival, the health workers could only certify the death of the hit man.