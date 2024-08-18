An 80-year-old man living in Alía (755 inhabitants, Cáceres) is admitted to the ICU of the Cáceres Hospital in a state of brain death after being hit by a discharge of water from a seaplane that intervened in the fire near the urban centre of this Cáceres municipality, which is now under control. The town experienced “very tense” moments this Saturday due to the proximity of the fire, but thanks to the neighbours, who moistened the perimeter of their properties with hoses and buckets of water, “it was able to slow down a little” until the Infoex media arrived —the General Directorate of Fire Prevention and Extinction of Extremadura—, who were acting on another fire declared in Valdecaballeros, some 30 kilometres from the town, and it was already “easily brought under control”, said the mayor of Alía, Cristina Ramírez.

The victim was one of the neighbours who went to the area to try to help. The man, who due to “the smoke” did not see the seaplane well or because “he did not notice it either”, was seriously injured when a discharge of water from the aircraft fell on him, according to relatives close to the mayor. The Extremadura Health Service (SES) has confirmed that the elderly man is “very seriously ill in the ICU of the University Hospital of Cáceres”.

The incident has shocked this small town, which was celebrating its festivals and whose scheduled activities, including bullfights, have been suspended. Ramírez has said that they do not know what could have been the origin of the fire: “Some neighbours had simply passed by the place a few minutes before and everything was quiet and then when they returned they saw that the fire had already spread rapidly, but we do not know exactly how it happened.”

The fire spread through the area until it reached the vicinity of the municipal swimming pool, which was put out by air, which, the mayor reported, made the extinguishing tasks easier. The Regional Government of Extremadura kept operational situation 1 of the Special Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fires in Extremadura active from 5:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. this Saturday due to the fire, in which the Infoex Plan had previously established level 1 of danger due to the impact on homes, also deactivated. The extinguishing device has mobilized 35 personnel: four forest firefighting units; a hydroplane from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge; three air units; two natural environment agents, an Infoex technician, SEPEI of Cáceres, the Civil Guard and the Red Cross.