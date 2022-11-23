Zacatecas, Zac.- A man was killed with bullets inside a home Y front to a woman and two kids in the city of Zacatecas.

According to the NTR Zacatecas outlet, armed men broke into a house from the Francisco E. García neighborhood, where his victim was riddled with bullets.

The events occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when the attackers fired at a men approximately 40 years old.

In the place there was a woman and two children, who fortunately were unharmed.; although the victim lost his life almost instantly.

Meanwhile, residents of the area reported to the authorities that they had heard shots.

For this reason, police elements arrived at the place who confirmed the death of the man and helped the woman and children who had a nervous breakdown.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ) also arrived at the place to carry out the corresponding inquiries.

They also removed the victim’s body and the shell casings from the home.

It was not known if the witnesses to the events were relatives of the victim.

(With information from NTR Zacatecas)