THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10:21



A man was injured this Friday night in Águilas when he was hit by a vehicle on Paseo Rosales. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, several calls alerted to what happened, indicating that a man was unconscious on the ground after being hit by a car.

Local Police of Águilas and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 immediately traveled to the scene of the events. with head, face and neck injuries to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital.