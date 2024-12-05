The couple had gone out at five in the morning looking for their dogs and the woman was attacked by the animal

A man has turned out wounded after jumping on a polar bear in Canada to protect your wife from being attacked. As a result, he has suffered serious cuts to his arm and legs, although authorities say he is out of danger.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service showed up at the couple’s home on Tuesday after being informed of shots fired in the area. The Police have also indicated in a statement that they were notified of the sighting of bears in that area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a dead polar bear and the man had already been taken to a health center to have his wounds treated. The couple had left at five in the morning in search of their dogs and the woman was attacked by the animal. Then her husband jumped on him to distract him and prevent him from harming his wife.

The event finally ended when a neighbor arrived with a firearm and shot the bear several times, which fled into the forest, where it ended up dying from its wounds.