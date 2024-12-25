A 43-year-old man has been injured in Valencia after being allegedly stabbed by his partner’s childrenwith whom he had an argument on Christmas Eve.

According to municipal sources, the events occurred in the Valencian neighborhood of Nazareth at midnight, when the family was celebrating Christmas Eve. with a barbecue. At one point, the victim was attacked by the boys after a fight.

The victim was treated by the Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) and later transferred to the Clinical Hospital, these sources indicate. For their part, the alleged attackers were arrested by local policethey add.