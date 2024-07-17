A 60-year-old man is in a serious condition after being bitten by a viper in the Madrid municipality of Valdemorillo. The victim was treated by Summa paramedics at around ten o’clock this Wednesday morning at his home, at 7 Calle de la Rotonda del Carrión, although the viper was not there because the attack had occurred elsewhere, according to a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

The man suffered an anaphylactic shock due to the snake’s venom. The paramedics stabilised him and transferred him by helicopter in a serious condition to the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Majadahonda. At the moment, it is unknown whether the viper entered the house, within a residential area, and bit him or whether the attack occurred during a walk through this town of more than 13,000 inhabitants in the Guadarrama basin.

Adders belong to the Viperidae family and are famous for their venom, the most potent of any animal found in Europe. They are highly venomous and are characterised by their pair of long, hollow fangs located at the front of the upper jaw, which are retracted against the palate when the mouth is closed and snap back into position when the mouth is open. Given the length of their fangs, these snakes attack by projecting them forward and stabbing their victims, unlike other snakes, which attack by biting. The deadly venom attacks blood and tissue.

Among the 99 recognized species of vipers that exist, only three live in Spain, the asp viper, the snouted viper or you canned and the Seoane one. And, of these three, the most dangerous and poisonous is the asp, which can reach 75 centimeters. At the moment, it is unknown what type it was, but in Madrid, only the asp is commonly found. you canned Among the nine types of snakes that exist in the region.

Around 130 people are admitted to hospital each year in the country after being bitten by a snake, and deaths are rare. Between 1997 and 2009, only 17 deaths were recorded, almost all because treatment, a specific antidote, was given too late.

