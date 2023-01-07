Unconscious and bleeding profusely from a head wound. This is how the toilets found a 51-year-old man on Vara del Rey street in Murcia, one of the most central and known as Tascas, after going for a notice around 4:40 p.m. this Saturday.

Apparently, as reported to 112 in the Region of Murcia, the man would have been hit on the head by two young people who fled. Units of the Murcia Local Police and a unit of the Primary Care Emergency Service of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the place, which transferred the injured person with head trauma to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital.