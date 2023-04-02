Yoatzin Desiderio, 27 years old, was found guilty of the crime of qualified homicide to the detriment of a one-year-old baby and family violence

Monterrey.- Judge sentenced to 37 years in prison a man accused of beating a baby to death one month old in Nuevo León.

The subject was identified as Yoatzin Desiderio, 27 years old, who faced his hearing on March 30 for the crimes of qualified homicide and family violence. After presenting the evidence and witness statements, the judge issued the sentence against the abuser.

The physical aggression against the minor occurred repeatedly between March 13 and 26, 2021, this caused various injuries that caused the death of the baby while being treated at the Maternal and Child Hospital.