Juarez City.- A man who lived in some walls in the Partido Romero neighborhood was found dead this morning, apparently due to a drug overdose.

Municipal police from the Central District went to the abandoned property located on 16 de Septiembre Avenue and Anáhuac Street, where they located the body of an adult man, who had no signs of violence, according to a preventive agent.

The body was on a cardboard and some blankets, where clothes were also found hanging on a clothesline.

The municipal police also went to the facilities of the ‘We are all Mexicans’ health center located on Francisco Villa and Gardenias avenues, where another reported the death of another man.

Apparently it was a natural death, caused by a heart attack, explained a preventive agent who arrived at the scene.