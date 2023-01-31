Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A man was found dead inside a taco shop located in the Urban Area of Saint Peterin New Lion.

The individual, about 75 years old, was apparently the security guard of the establishment, which is located on Jiménez street almost at the intersection with Lázaro Garza Ayala.

The older adult was lying on his back, a few meters from the business door.

Elements of the Municipal Police and Rescue 911 went to the place after receiving the report on the discovery around 10:30 this morning.

The authorities are investigating the facts to determine the cause of death, but it is suspected that it was due to a heart attack. Apparently no injuries were observed on his body.

According to Reforma, the discovery was made by customers who came to the place to try to buy tacos. Since they did not open it, they leaned through the glass of the door and observed the man lying there without moving, so they called 911.