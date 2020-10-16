Paris has once again been the scene of an episode of violence. A man has appeared beheaded on the outskirts of the French capital, as police sources advanced to the chain BFM TV, that ensures that the aggressor was neutralized and shot by the agents.

The facts took place at 17.00 local time near a school in Éragny, about 30 kilometers from Paris, when the Police received the alert of the appearance of a dead body. The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it has opened an investigation for murder in connection with a terrorist organization and criminal association.

Muhammad cartoons

As revealed on its website the digital Act 17, specialized in security information, the victim would be a secondary school teacher Bois d’Aulne, in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, located next to Éragny, that he would have shown some caricatures of Muhammad in class.

This could be the killer’s motivation, known to the police services, according to the same medium. The attacker, who he was finally neutralized, he was wearing a belt that made one think it could be explosives.

Trials for the Charlie Hebdo attacks

The trial for the January 2015 terrorist attacks against Charlie hebdo. After its opening in September, the magazine republished the controversial caricatures of the Muslim prophet, which prompted Al Qaeda to once again launch deadly threats against the outlet.

By the end of September, a man with a butcher knife attacked two employees of a news agency who worked in the building where the old headquarters of the satirical publication is in Paris. Both survived but were seriously injured. The author, a A Pakistani citizen, he was arrested a few minutes later and confessed his authorship.