The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a judgment of the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a man’s lawsuit in which he demanded that his wife transfer the ownership of a villa to his name or pay him the price of four million dirhams, in addition to one million dirhams as compensation.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit before the Commercial Court against his wife and a real estate company, demanding that the first defendant be compelled against the second defendant to transfer ownership of a villa to his name, and in reserve oblige the first and second defendants jointly to pay him three million and 966 thousand dirhams for the price of the villa, and to pay One million dirhams as compensation.

He explained that he had a marital relationship with the first defendant, and they had children, and that he bought a villa and because it was not possible to register it in his name, the purchase contract was concluded with the “second defendant” company in the name of his wife, with a total of four million and 47 thousand dirhams, which was paid by two checks from his bank account to the company’s account, and after If the reason for not being able to register the property in his name was removed, he demanded that his wife transfer ownership of the villa to him, but she refused.

While the company’s lawyer argued that it was not in capacity because it was not a party, while the defendant (the wife) argued that the commercial court had no jurisdiction, the jurisdiction of the family court, and civil lawsuits, and the judiciary dismissed the case for lack of validity, and submitted an advisory accounting report regarding the plaintiff’s payment of the price of the villa with her own funds after obtaining a loan.

The Commercial Court ruled that it had no qualitative jurisdiction to hear the dispute and referred it to the Partial Civil Department of the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims.

The plaintiff did not accept this judiciary, so he instituted his appeal, lamenting the appealed ruling’s lack of reasoning, as it ruled that his requests were rejected despite the fact that it is proven in the papers that he paid the value of the villa, and it was not proven that this payment was a donation or gift, and that the marital relationship was a moral impediment to prove The agreement was between him and the wife, and he demanded that the decisive oath be directed to her.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form and before deciding on the subject of the appeal by directing the decisive oath to the first respondent, so I swore it in the form of “I swear by Almighty God that the appellant did not pay from his own money the price of the villa or any part of its price, whether it was less or more, and that there was no agreement between me and him on the transfer of ownership The property is in his name or 50% of it, and that I own the property 100% as pure ownership without a partner, and I paid the full price for it from my own money, and God is a witness to what I say.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that the plaintiff’s statements that he paid the amount as a loan or trust came without evidence or support, and the appellant did not come up with anything new that would change the view of the appealed ruling, and resorted in his request to directing the decisive oath to the wife, which would result in resolving the dispute regarding the incident. Which was subject to what the litigant is not permitted to prove that incident by other means of proof, and the court ruled to reject the appeal and uphold the appealed judgment, and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.

A man demands that his ex-wife return 40,000 dirhams of alimony

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases rejected a man’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, who demanded that she be compelled to return the 40,000 dirhams of the alimony paid after their daughter joined a job and her alimony was suspended.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she pay him 40,780 dirhams, referring to the issuance of a court ruling from the Personal Status Department obligating him to pay a monthly alimony of 2,000 dirhams for each child, after which a ruling was issued to stop the girl’s alimony, but the accountant’s report was issued deducting the amount The claim was made after the date of stopping the girl’s alimony due to her joining a job, while the woman submitted a memorandum requesting that the case not be accepted to be filed against an unqualified person, and she also insisted that the court does not have jurisdiction.

And the court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is proven that the plaintiff filed the lawsuit and its basis is obligating the defendant to pay him the amount of 40 thousand and 780 dirhams, the amount of the alimony suspended for their daughter, and the papers were devoid of proof of that payment after a judgment was issued in a personal status case, and the proof is in the testimony of those who care The matter is that the total amount executed for him is 40 thousand and 780 dirhams, and that the amount paid is “zero” dirhams, meaning that the plaintiff did not initiate the payment of any amounts of money in the implementation after the ruling was issued to stop the maintenance of his son, the plaintiff, and then his statements were sent in this regard, And he was assigned to prove his claim and establish evidence for what he claims, and thus he based his claim on sent statements that had no evidence from reality, and the court ruled to dismiss the claim.