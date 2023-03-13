Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A man identified as Jorge B.33 years old, was detained by Monterrey police when accused of hit and lock up your partner.

Jorge B., was arrested last Saturday at 11:40 p.m., on Bernardo Reyes avenue and Miguel Hidalgo street, in the Industrial neighborhood in Montereywhen municipal elements carried out a surveillance tour in that sector and received a report from the C-4.

The agents immediately moved to the aforementioned place, where a 42-year-old woman, indicated that her partner assaulted her constantly.

According to the victim, she had been in a common-law relationship with Jorge B. for five months, and has been living with him for 15 days in Monterrey.

The woman pointed out that her partner he hit her and left her locked in one of the rooms from the house, so when he managed to escape, he asked the authorities for help by telephone.