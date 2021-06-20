The events occurred at dawn this Sunday. The individual was brought to justice An agent of the Local Police, next to the detainee. / PL EP Murcia Sunday 20 June 2021, 13:01

A man, of whom more data is unknown, was arrested at dawn this Sunday for threaten and assault your partner in the district of La Ñora, as reported by Local Police sources through their Twitter account. It was a team of Local Police from the Espinardo neighborhood that traveled to this district and detained the individual, who has already been brought to justice. Murcia Local Police recalls that the Family Protection and Attention Team (EPAF) offers immediate assistance and protection. You just have to call the phone number ‘092’ or send an email to the address ‘epaf@ayto-murcia.es’.