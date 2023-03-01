Guadalajara, Jalisco.- For fraud to a company of more than a million pesosa man was arrested in Jalisco.

According to the investigations of the fraudpresumably the detainee falsified information until obtaining 1 million 122 thousand 482 pesos.

The events occurred in 2011, when the now detainee worked in the company that was affected.

The man did the work of verify information of credit applicantsfrom where the fraud.

“With the support of other people, the detainee allegedly falsified information, detrimental to the aforementioned company,” reported the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH).

It was just yesterday when they captured the man with a arrest warrant that was already against him.

Medardo Enrique S. was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities pending notification of his legal status.

We recommend you read

It is expected that if it is the judge’s decision, it will be linked to the process for the crime of generic fraud.