The Civil Guard, within the framework of operation ‘Harry 4’, has arrested a 47-year-old person for alleged crimes of illegal possession of weapons and public disorder, after shooting with a shotgun from the balcony of his home on New Year’s Eve.

The arrest was possible thanks to citizen collaboration, which sent Benemérita a video anonymouslyin which a person was seen carrying out several detonations with a shotgun, according to the police force.

The images showed how the author carried out at least four shots on the air from his home on New Year’s Eve, just after the chimes.

Once arrested, the agents were able to verify that He did not have a license to possess and use weapons. It was a 12-gauge shotgun, registered in the name of another person, who was listed as its legitimate owner.

In addition, the seized shotgun along with its belonging guide has been deposited in the Benidorm Weapons and Explosives Intervention at the disposal of the court. The owner of the weapon has been awaiting communication from the specialists of said Intervention, from the possible violations that may arise from these events.