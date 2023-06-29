A man died this Wednesday night after being allegedly stabbed by another in the Murcian district of Llano de Brujas. The events took place around 9:30 p.m. in the aforementioned town. The call to 112 was given by a witness who stated that he had seen the victim on the ground in the middle of a pool of blood. The alleged assailant was arrested shortly thereafter.

The Civil Guard quickly requested the presence of health workers, but when the ambulance arrived at the scene of the event, the victim had already died.

His body remained in place awaiting the arrival of the judge – to order the removal of the body – and the undertakers, who took it to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia, where the autopsy will be performed.

At the close of this edition, the motive for the crime was unknown, the investigation of which will be carried out by the Benemérita.

This is the fifth murder in the Region so far this year, after the fatal stabbing of the Lorca gas station, the stabbing for drugs on Santa Rita street in Murcia and the murders of the two residents of Yecla, presumably killed by From the same person, last week.