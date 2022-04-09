Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A man with arrest warrant arrested after receiving a report of family violence in the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez neighborhood in Culiacán.

CRIPAVIG agents from the Preventive Unit were the ones who made the arrest after being informed that the alleged perpetrator was still in the place, the troops moved quickly.

Upon arrival, they observed a man who matched the characteristics described, so they intercepted him and after explaining the reasons for the police intervention, they carried out a physical inspection with prior consent, without locating an illicit object or substance.

It was when requesting generals that he said his name was Jesús N., 28 years old, that they were notified that he has a valid arrest warrant issued by the crime of family violence and intentional injuriesreason for which he was arrested and made available to the authority that required him to define his legal situation.