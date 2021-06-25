In the third stabbing in the municipality of Cartagena in just eight days, a 37-year-old man was injured in the back and in the arm on Thursday night. According to sources familiar with the event confirmed to LA TRUTH, the events occurred minutes before midnight, when, for reasons that are being investigated, the aforementioned male, a Spanish national like his attacker, received two stab wounds at the doors of the Penelope bar, in Ribera de San Javier street.

Local Police officers immediately moved to the place, detaining a 45-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the attack. During the brawl, this person was hit on the head by a bottle. The investigations were carried out by the National Police.

The Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center sent a team of health workers, who treated the victim and took her by ambulance to the Santa Lucía Hospital. According to the sources consulted, the injuries were not serious.

This is the third similar event that occurred in the municipality of Cartagena since Wednesday of last week. That day, June 16, a 62-year-old woman stabbed another 42-year-old woman in the back in front of the Caritas commissary on Carlos V Street. The aggressor was sent to provisional prison by the exclusive court of violence against women and the Prosecutor’s Office saw signs of a possible aggravation of hatred, since the victim, although of Spanish nationality like the attacker, is from a family of Ecuadorian origin. The arrested woman reproached the people who were queuing for accounts at the social supermarket for “living on aid.” This person already had 47 police records for injuries, robbery with violence and attack against authority. The victim had to receive assistance at the Santa Lucía and La Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

Already in the early hours of Tuesday, a 40-year-old man of Moroccan nationality was stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the side. They found him wounded, in the company of a friend, on the road between Los Nietos and Llano del Beal. He had to be transferred to Hospital Santa Lucía with a serious prognosis. The Civil Guard continues the search for the aggressor or aggressors.

As a result of this second incident, the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, expressed his concern about the possible racist motivations for these attacks. He did it in the context of the murder, days ago, of a Moroccan citizen by a Spaniard in a bar in Mazarrón. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the motivation may also be a hate crime against immigrants, since the suspect made comments against the “Moors.”

Burn a container



On the other hand, firefighters from Cartagena had to travel to Cuzco Street, in the La Vaguada area, to put out the fire in a container. It was a new incident related to the launching of firecrackers this week for the feast of San Juan.