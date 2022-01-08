A man whose age was not revealed was injured by a knife on Saturday afternoon in Cartagena in a gold trading shop. The event occurred around 2:50 p.m. near the courts.

As confirmed by sources from 112, after receiving the notice of the incident, several agents of the National Police were sent to the area urgently. The store requested the dispatch of an ambulance to attend to a person who had been wounded by a knife in the chest and who was suffering from seizures.