In St. Petersburg, a court sentenced Efimenko to 7 years in prison for espionage

The St. Petersburg City Court sentenced Alexey Efimenko to seven years in prison for espionage. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the joint press service of the city courts.

The man was found guilty of committing a criminal offence under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Espionage”). He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony. The details of the case are unknown.

The trial was held behind closed doors due to the fact that the case materials were classified as “Secret”. Efimenko fully admitted his guilt and repented of his actions.

On August 5, it was reported that a resident of Kabardino-Balkaria was sentenced to 12 years in prison for transmitting data on the Russian Armed Forces to the Security Service of Ukraine.