In Moscow, a man placed counterfeit bills from the “joke bank” for 1 million rubles into an ATM, sent them to several bank cards, and then cashed them. This was announced on Sunday, May 23, by a law enforcement source.

“On Krasnoprudnaya Street, a man deposited 521 banknotes from the“ bank of jokes ”with a face value of 2,000 rubles for a total amount of more than 1 million rubles into the Rosselkhozbank ATM. The ATM considered the souvenir money as real, the man transferred the amount to several bank cards, and then cashed the money “, – leads TASS the words of the interlocutor.

The police reportedly opened a fraudulent criminal case.

On April 18, it became known that a resident was detained in Moscow, suspected of selling a counterfeit banknote while paying for pizza delivery. A 51-year-old courier contacted the police and stated that a man unknown to him had paid him for the pizza with a banknote in the amount of 5 thousand rubles, which caused the applicant to doubt its authenticity.

Earlier, on March 3, Olga Sulim, the chairman of the Sulim and Partners Bar Association, told what to do when the ATM issues a “joke bank” note. According to her, if an imitation bill is found, a witness should be called and the police should be called. The recording from the camera installed on the ATM should be used as evidence. The specialist emphasized that in no case should such a bill be returned to the ATM, as this could aggravate the situation.