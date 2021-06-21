D.he Chancellor candidate of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, has clearly criticized the position of the Bundestag candidates of her party in Saarland. After the election of the former state party leader Hubert Ulrich to number one on the state list, Baerbock said on Monday in Berlin: “We wanted it differently.”

Ulrich had asserted himself as the top candidate at a state party conference on Sunday after the state chairwoman Tina Schöpfer, who has since been replaced, failed several times. Ulrich finally prevailed against the chairwoman of the Green Youth in Saarland, Jeanne Dillschneider. Many critics believe that the fact that a man is now at the top of the state list violates the Greens’ women’s statute. This actually prescribes a woman at the top.

According to Baerbock, the matter was also discussed in the federal executive committee on Monday. In addition, federal manager Michael Kellner will still be “in intensive exchange” with the Saarland regional association, announced the federal chairwoman of the Greens.

It is also feared that Ulrich’s election could be legally challenged. “We are shocked by the way in which the Greens’ statute has been ignored and we see blatant violations of the statutes,” said Dillschneider on Facebook. In their opinion, it was “willingly accepted that they might not be able to submit a valid list”.



Hubert Ulrich (Greens) speaks to the delegates at the state party conference in Saarland on Sunday, June 20.

Ulrich has always been controversial among the Greens because the regional association, under his leadership, spoke out in favor of a Jamaica coalition on the Saar in 2009, although arithmetically Ro-Red-Green would have been possible at the time.