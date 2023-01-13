In Moscow, an unknown man in camouflage was suspected of the murder of a former teacher

Investigators opened a case into the murder of a 51-year-old woman in the north-east of Moscow. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Yulia Ivanova.

Currently, employees of the department are interrogating witnesses and establishing the whereabouts of the killer. As clarifies MKThe deceased previously worked as a school teacher. A 25-year-old son lived with her, his father died when the child was still small. The young man worked and helped his mother with money.

On the morning before the murder, the woman’s neighbors saw an unknown person in camouflage near her apartment, who introduced himself as an employee of the military registration and enlistment office. He told the residents of the house that the son of the former teacher had been given a summons, but he did not appear at the military commissariat at the specified time. The man also asked the neighbors if the woman and her son were at home.

Soon after, the victim’s neighbor heard her screaming “Get away, I don’t know you!”, and after a while: “Help!” Do not need!”. The witness saw through the peephole how a man brings a bloodied woman into the apartment, after which the screams subsided.

As previously reported to “Lente.ru” in the capital’s prosecutor’s office, the body of a murdered 51-year-old woman with stab wounds in the back and neck was found on the morning of January 13. In addition, law enforcement officers noticed traces, probably blood, on the landing near the apartment.