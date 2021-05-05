An unidentified man stabbed two women of Asian descent in the American city of San Francisco, California. This was announced on Tuesday, May 5 by the TV channel ABC…

According to him, the incident took place at a public transport stop. It is noted that one of the victims lost a lot of blood, the condition of the second is not cause for concern, she received a hand injury.

The police managed to detain the suspect. Law enforcers do not exclude that the crime was motivated by hatred.

Earlier, on May 4, it was reported that a 21-year-old man was killed as a result of a fight at the Brent Cross shopping center in London.