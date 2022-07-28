Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- For the crime of Sexual Abuse aggravated by reason of kinship, committed against his own 6 year old daughter old, was sentenced to 3 years in prisonOscar “A”.

The Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa, through the Specialized Agency for Sexual Crimes, north zone, obtained the evidence that allowed the judge to determine the guilt of the accused.

Filed in criminal case 653/2019, the investigation folder establishes that, in 2015, the subject touched the minor, then six years old, with his genitals, taking advantage of the fact that she had been left alone under his care.

On August 29, 2019, this social representation requested an arrest warrant, which was granted by the judge and executed on October 20, 2020, the date on which the sentenced person was also presented to the initial hearing where he was charged and linked to process. A precautionary measure of preventive detention was issued.

On May 3, a Hearing for Abbreviated Procedure is held where the sentence of 3 years in prison, 100 days of fine, loss of parental authority, and the payment of 18 thousand 872 pesos for damage reparation is imposed.