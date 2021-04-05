The fire broke out early this Monday Fire trucks in a file photo. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM

A 53-year-old man has been injured affected by smoke inhalation when a vehicle catches fire inside the garage of the Murcian district of La Alberca.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call alerting the fire in the garage, located on Calderón de la Barca street in the aforementioned district, at 6.23 am. Firefighters from the Murcia City Council traveled to the place and, at their request, an ambulance to attend to the man who was affected by smoke inhalation.

After being stabilized by the paramedics, the wounded man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, also affected by bruises. The firefighters, for their part, considered the fire extinguished at 7.35 am.