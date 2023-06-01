The Barcelona tram, in the Plaza de las Glòries. JOAN SANCHEZ

A 57-year-old man has died after being run over on Wednesday night by the Barcelona tram. The victim was run over yesterday at ten past eleven at night in the Forum park area, where the Primavera Sound music festival kicked off yesterday, with a free concert by Pet Shop Boys.

The man was hit right where Diagonal avenue begins, which crosses the city from end to end, at the height of the Diagonal Mar shopping center. The first police information on the accident, advanced by TV3, suggests that it is an assistant Spring Sound.

The Urban Guard is now investigating the circumstances of the outrage. Due to the Primavera Sound festival, the tram has increased its schedules, and was planning to extend the service yesterday until one in the morning, although it was interrupted after the accident.

The place of the accident is an area with a double lane open to road traffic, and also with a double central lane through which the tram circulates and where the stops for passengers are located. During the days of Primavera Sound, which is held in the Forum park, it is a hornet’s nest due to the large influx of people, who travel both by bus and by train.

