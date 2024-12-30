12/30/2025



Surprising find in Ventimiglia di Sicilia (Italy) on Christmas Eve. a man hid his dead father in a duvet to continue collecting the pension. Everything was discovered after a visit from his relatives, who were the ones who alerted the police.

Giuseppe Zagone was 92 years old, he lived with his 60-year-old son in this province of Palermo, but the first-born rarely appeared in the town, as the mayor of Ventimiglia di Sicilia himself acknowledged in statements to the Italian agency LaPresse. «They originally lived here, but then they moved to Palermo. It is a fact that leaves everyone dumbfounded. and now it will be justice that determines what happened and who is responsible,” explained councilor Girolamo Anzalone.

The son of the deceased would have received a total of 30,000 euros, as reported by Giornale Di Sicilia. The old man had not been seen by the town in a long time, but no one suspected this due to his advanced age.

A police investigation and also a search and arrest warrant have already been opened, since the suspect would have moved to another city. The corpse was already in an advanced state of mummification, The Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an autopsy that will shed light on the case, although at the moment there are no elements that have emerged that it is a violent act or death.