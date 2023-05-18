SCMP: a resident of China hid property worth a billion rubles from his ex-wife and lost part of it

A resident of Shanghai, China, hid property worth 100 million yuan (1.1 billion rubles) from his ex-wife and lost part of it during a divorce. About it informs SCMP.

Yu Hong and Qin Lang have been married for over 20 years. All this time, Hong was a housewife, and her husband ran a successful business. At some point, the woman decided that their marriage had failed and filed for divorce. Lan did not want a divorce, and the judge rejected the original application. Nevertheless, the court conducted an audit of the couple’s finances and property. A Chinese woman was shocked when she learned that her husband had been hiding assets worth more than 100 million yuan (1.1 billion rubles) from her all these years. It turned out that the man owns 18 commercial properties that the Chinese woman did not know about.

After that, the woman insisted on a divorce. She filed a second application, in which she demanded her share in the businessman’s assets. The court granted her request. After that, it turned out that the man gave all the commercial real estate to his daughter from a previous marriage in order to avoid transferring a share of Hong’s property.

In court, the man said that the ex-wife had nothing to do with his wealth, which he created himself. “She’s just a housewife who didn’t work,” Lan said. This argument was not satisfied by the court, and the judge recognized Hong’s legal right to a share in the common assets, regardless of whether she worked in a paid job during the marriage.

The court invalidated the donation of 18 properties to her daughter and ordered the girl to return all the assets she received from her father.

The story has sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media. One user wrote: “Truth turns out to be stranger than fiction.” Another noted: “This woman was just a free nanny, not a full-fledged housewife.”

