Joe Tate was driving in Clam Gulch, Alaska when traffic suddenly stopped because a moose mom and her baby were trying to cross the highway. The puppy, who was exhausted, however, could not get past the guardrail. The animal was separated from its mother and was increasingly frightened on a busy highway.

Joe Tate had been in the car for twenty minutes watching the scene. He was returning from a fishing trip with his friends, and at some point he decided he had to help the family in need. The man then approached the cub, grabbed it and moved it over the guardrail where the mother was.

A moose when it gets nervous can be dangerous to humans, especially if its young are around. If the mother had felt in danger she could have started kicking, and for this reason it is always advisable to keep a certain distance from these animals. Fortunately, none of this happened.

During the rescue operation, Joe’s friends found a way to distract his mother, he grabbed the puppy and helped him get over the barrier. “I didn’t realize that my friends were intent on distracting the mother: it was lucky because I was very nervous and I just hoped she wouldn’t notice me,” Joe said. The little boy was so tired that he immediately let himself be picked up. Now the family has reunited, and their journey has continued together. “It wasn’t easy – he adds – but luckily everything ended in the best way.”

