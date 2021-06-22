The Civil Guard has started the investigation as an alleged case of gender violence, the assault by a knife in Doñinos de Salamanca (Salamanca), where a woman was injured at dawn this Tuesday, around 03:40 hours, according to sources of the Armed Institute. This woman’s partner, a 69-year-old man, has been confirmed

He would have tried to murder her and then would have taken his life by hanging himself.

The Government sub-delegate, after a minute of silence held in Salamanca by the victim who died yesterday due to gender violence in Valladolid, released some information about the Doñinos event, such as that there had been no previous complaints from the seriously injured woman, but that the deceased did have an open case of gender violence with a previous partner, it has even been commented, although without being able to confirm it, that he had been in prison for this reason previously.

In addition, Encarnación Pérez pointed out that, as a result of the relationship,

the couple had a four-year-old daughter and that the woman already had another from a previous 11-year relationship who lived with them. “The girls are well with relatives,” said the subdelegate.

It has also been known that e

he 68-year-old man, slightly injured, who was treated at the scene, is a brother of the deceased who tried to mediate in the conflict.

The events took place tonight when, around 03:42 on Tuesday, June 22, the room of the 1-1-2 Castilla y León Emergency Center received a call warning of an attack on Juan Carlos I avenue in Doñinos de Salamanca, a house in which the emergency services have also found a deceased man, hanged, as reported by the Emergency Service of Castilla y León 112.

In the call, the alert indicated that health care was necessary for a woman with stab wounds, and for an affected male who, in principle, was not injured. The 112 operating room passed the notice to the Civil Guard (COS), and to Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl, which sent a mobile ICU and a basic life support ambulance. Subsequently, the organizations that went to the place requested the presence of firefighters to lower the body of a hanged man, for which the firefighters of the Salamanca county council were notified.

Finally, the health workers treated a 35-year-old woman, who was transferred in a mobile ICU to the Salamanca Healthcare Complex, the University Clinic building; a 68-year-old man, who was discharged from the place after suffering a nervous breakdown and whose relationship with the couple is unknown, and confirmed the death of the hanged man, aged 69, according to data from 112 Castilla y Lion.