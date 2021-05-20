Two sharks 2.5 meters long attacked a resident of the American city of Decatur, Illinois, who came to rest in Belize. Reported by WAND.

The incident happened on the fourth day of vacation when Chad Barker and his wife were scuba diving. As soon as the man was in the water, the current carried him to the mustachioed nurse sharks, who hunted nearby. After 30 seconds, two large fish grabbed his hand.

Barker immediately made his way to the shore. “When I pulled the brush out of the shark’s mouth, I was almost scared to look at it,” he admits. After the attack, deep wounds remained on the arm that needed to be sewn up. There was no hospital nearby, so the man had to make an appointment with a local obstetrician-gynecologist. For 200 dollars (about 15 thousand rubles), he agreed to have stitches.

Despite the injury, the tourist decided not to return to the United States until his vacation. He rested in Belize for three more days, drinking continuously to cope with pain in his arm. After arriving home, it turned out that an infection had got into the wounds. Now he has to undergo an operation, during which the old stitches will be removed and new ones will be applied after the treatment of the wounds.

Whiskered nurse sharks are found in the Atlantic Ocean and in the East Pacific Ocean. As a rule, they grow up to 2.5-3 meters in length. These fish try to avoid encounters with humans and very rarely make attacks if not provoked.

In 2018, it was reported that a mustachioed nurse shark bit an aspiring model who decided to swim with predatory fish. The incident took place in the Bahamas.