Usa, yet another shooting: 24-year-old injures a girl and her father for a ball in his garden

Angry because the children playing on a nearby basketball court had dropped the ball in his garden, a man came out of the house shooting a rifle, wounding one girl Of 6 years it’s his father. Yet another shocking incident happened in North Carolina, where the police are now giving the hunt for 24-year-old African American Robert Louis Singletary, who was indicted on charges of attempted murder, armed assault and illegal possession of a weapon. Singletary himself was indicted last December for attacking his girlfriend with a chainsaw.

“We don’t even know that man, why did he shoot me and my dad?” said the little girl, who was wounded in the face by a fragment of a bullet. When Singletary started shooting at the kids, the father stepped in to protect them and he has this point the man chased him and wounded him from behind. “She looked at my husband and daughter and said ‘I want to kill you,'” his wife Ashley Hilderbrand said.

Usa, yet another insane shooting for no reason: the precedents

Last week, an 84-year-old man injured the head of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old African American boy who accidentally knocked on his doorbell. Two days in a rural town in upstate New York, a man shot at a car that had accidentally entered his property, killing a 20-year-old girl. And finally in Texas two girls, who were returning from cheerleading training, were injured after opening the wrong car door.

Subscribe to the newsletter

