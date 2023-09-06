A man gave his beloved shoes that he stole on a date with another girl. She shared the relevant story in her TikTok.

A blogger with the nickname @nextlevellexuss from New York said that she met a 23-year-old man named Joshua in one of the fashionable districts of Manhattan, after which he invited her to a romantic meeting. Later, she remembered that she had already seen him on the Tinder app.

According to the author of the video, there were no feelings between the couple, but the influencer agreed to meet again and spent the night with him. “Before we fell asleep, we talked for a long time about fashion, and he stated that he dreamed of shoes with a separated thumb that I had,” she said.

The next morning, Joshua left her apartment, and then she discovered that her Mary Jane shoes with a tabi toe, which cost $ 990, were gone. “He stole my shoes. The moral of the story is: don’t sleep with that jerk named Joshua on Tinder,” the user complained.

The video went viral, the subscribers found the man online and saw that he gave the shoes to his new girlfriend. According to the blogger, at first the fraudster did not admit his guilt, and later offered her $ 1,000 as moral compensation. As a result, the man returned the injured item.

“I’m just a girl who wanted to get her shoes back and warn others about this sociopath,” she said.

