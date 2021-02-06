One of the employees of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, First Assistant Youssef Al Habsi, rescued eight people who were trapped inside the mountains of Wadi Naqab for nine hours.

The director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al-Zaabi, said that the incident began when Al-Habsi was summoned while he was at his job to seek his help to find eight people trapped in a rugged area in the mountains of Wadi Naqab as he was from that region and had good experience in it. .

He added that Al-Habsi went to the area, and began the search for the stranded people from four o’clock yesterday afternoon, and made great efforts that were successful until one o’clock in the morning today, and as a result of the dark darkness, he had to stay with them until the dawn of the morning sun to rescue and liberate them using ropes and then reach them to The location of their vehicles.

Al-Zaabi praised the heroic work of Assistant Awal Al Habsi, who is no stranger to the employees of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah who devote their time and give their souls in order to extend a helping hand to those who need it.





