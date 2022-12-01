Zacatecas, Zac.- A man original from Michoacan it was sentenced to 46 years from prison in zacatecas for having attacked with a weapon of fire to policemen in the municipality of Calera.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ) announced that this Wednesday obtained the conviction against Arcadius “N”.

He explained that in the Oral Trial hearing the man, 54 years old and originally from Michoacán, was convicted by the crimes of homicide intentional attempted robbery equated and criminal association.

The FGJEZ explained that the events for which he is accused occurred in the community of new alliancein the municipality of Calera, in October 2020.

When elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP) went to said town to verify the presence of armed civilians.

Upon arrival, fThey were attacked by armed individualsfor which the PEP had to repel the aggression, causing one of the attackers died and the other will end up injured.

The injured man fHe was arrested and along with him a vehicle with a report of theft, tactical equipment and weapons was secured.

After that, Arcadio was treated for his injuries Y made available to the judge Control, remaining in custody under preventive detention during his trial.

The FGJEZ highlighted that this Wednesday the evidence against him was released, and he was sentenced to 46 years in prison.