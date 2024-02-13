The man told the portal Reddit, that he accidentally found old ultrasound pictures of his wife and suspected her of deception. The author of the publication admitted that he did not know what to do with his discovery.

According to the 61-year-old narrator, he and his wife have been married for 35 years and have two children. Recently, a man was sorting through family photographs and came across five ultrasound images with his wife's name written on them. They were made in the late 90s.

The author of the post noted that the medical documents he discovered are very similar to the ultrasound images that were taken on his wife during pregnancy. “My children were born in the early 90s (…) I don’t know what to think about this. She never told me that she had another pregnancy. And I generally doubt that in the year when these ultrasound pictures were taken, we had sex,” the man admitted.

The narrator added that he admits the possibility that his wife did become pregnant from him, and then suffered a miscarriage and did not want to talk about it. At the same time, he suggested that his wife could cheat on him with the surgeon with whom she was then working and become pregnant by him. The man added that he would like to talk about his discovery with his wife, but he is afraid that this dialogue could destroy their relationship.

“It could be anything other than a child. I had very large cysts in the ovaries, and I had an ultrasound,” “Breast cancer runs in my family, and I had an ultrasound, and there are suspicious spots on the pictures, very similar to the ultrasound pictures when I was pregnant,” they reacted Reddit users. Commentators also recommended that the man talk to his wife about the find, without blaming her for anything.

Earlier, a woman told on Reddit how her husband studied her expenses and learned an unpleasant fact. The author of the post stated that her husband burst into tears because of the sudden discovery and left the house.