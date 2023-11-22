A 42-year-old man was found dead this Tuesday on a dirt road in the Granada town of Alhendín, just 12 kilometers from Granada. The man died from two shotgun blasts, according to sources familiar with the case.

The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation by the Civil Guard and, as is usual in these events, it is under summary secrecy.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 7:30 p.m., the 112 emergency service received a call from some residents of Alhendín (9,941 inhabitants) reporting some noises and a man lying on the Malaha road. The call put the Civil Guard and the local police on alert, who, when they went to the scene, found the man already deceased.

Official sources have denied some information that has circulated on Wednesday morning in which it is said that this death is related to the arrest hours before of a man and his wife in Granada for the attempted murder of the founder of Vox Alejo Vidal-Cuadras, which occurred in Madrid on November 9. These sources deny any relationship between the death and the arrest.