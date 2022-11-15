The passenger of the plane pulled a jumper over his backpack on his shoulders and was caught on video

The passenger of the plane, secretly from the airport staff, who control the gate, got into the plane with a large backpack. A way to circumvent the airline’s rules was filmed, the video appeared in TikTok.

In the footage, a man in a gray jumper, which he pulled over a large backpack worn over his shoulders, can be seen standing at the boarding gate, presenting a boarding pass for verification. Unaware of the trick, the airport employee gives the passenger back the documents and lets him into the air bridge. At the same time, the tourist also took one more piece of hand luggage on board – he holds a roomy brown bag in his hands.

In the comments below the post, netizens found a way to bring extra items on board for free in a fun and ingenious way. “I have not seen a person smarter than him,” “The backpack pulls 20 kilograms for sure … Master of conspiracy,” they wrote.