An american came face to face with an alligator in the town of Holiday, in the state of Florida, to rescue his eight-month-old dog from the jaws of the reptile, reports the chain ABC.

Mike McCoy took Jake, his eight-month-old Chocolate Lab, for a walk, and the puppy ducked into a bush near a pond.

Suddenly out of nowhere an alligator jumped on the dog and took it to the water.

Jake, the eight-month-old chocolate lab (Twitter).

In a one-second decision, McCoy didn’t hesitate to jump into the pond and face the alligator to free Jake from its jaws. Thanks to some advice he had previously read about alligator attacks, he said, he knew what to do.

He pressed his thumb against the reptile’s eye and tried to get him out of the water to prevent him from escaping and taking his cub.

And it was effective, since the alligator released the dog that swam to shore.

MIKE AND JAKE, THE LUCKY COUPLE

McCoy ended with bites on both hands and jake had various wounds on his body, but like his master’s they were not serious. Man and animal received stitches and they are perfect.

McCoy ended up with bites on both hands and Jake had several injuries on his body, but like his master’s they were not serious (Twitter).

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission told the outlet that the alligator would measure about 3 meters long and they are working to get it out of the pond.

While such incidents are rare, last December another dog found itself in an equally dangerous situation. Gunner, a five-year-old Spaniel, was also rescued by his owner from the jaws of a crocodile.

