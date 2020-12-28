Yannick Gerhardt is at a crossroads: Although the midfielder at VfL Wolfsburg The Bundesliga team would like to extend the game with the 26-year-old. The competition at VfL is and will remain tough. How about a change within the league to Sc freiburg?
In order not to have to let Gerhardt leave for free in the summer, the wolves want to clear their ship early. Managing Director Jörg Schmadtke gives his protégé until January to decide for or against the extension. If Gerhardt does not want to extend his contract, which runs until the end of June 2021, an immediate exit is imminent.
“We are convinced of his athletic performance and believe that he will remain valuable for us in terms of sport,” Schmadkte reported recently Sports buzzer and left room for discussion. “The question is whether he thinks the same way. At the moment he is not yet convinced.” Gerhardt only played 641 minutes in twelve appearances in the current season.
Most recently, due to the Corona outbreak, he played his way into the limelight with two remarkable performances against Stuttgart and in the cup against Sandhausen (two goals), but should nonetheless remain the clear number three behind Xaver Schlager and Maximilian Arnold. In addition, with Aster Vranckx, the 18-year-old crown jewel from Belgium, another top player will liven up the competition in the central midfield of the wolves from summer. If everyone is fit, Gerhardt will continue to have a damn difficult time in Wolfsburg.
Stewing on the bench should not remain Gerhardt’s claim. After four and a half years in Wolfsburg, it is finally time for a change in order to regularly demonstrate his footballing skills. Gerhardt proved that he has a lot on the box, for example, on the previous matchday against VfB Stuttgart, when he slipped into the starting line-up of head coach Oliver Glasner – and was able to convince as the best VfL player.
In order to fully blossom again, Gerhardt would do well to join a club that seems tailored to his abilities and that could not use him as a backup, but as a top performer. SC Freiburg would be particularly suitable for this. While Nicolas Höfler made a blatant blunder this season and youngster Lino Tempelmann doesn’t seem to be a real option yet, Gerhardt could take the Freiburg game in hand with all his routine and experience. In addition, he would further relieve Janik Haberer’s month-long absence.
In terms of salary, Gerhardt would certainly be prepared to lose in favor of higher game shares. With a view to the transfer fee, a winter transfer seems quite possible. In view of his low game shares and his expiring contract, the wolves cannot claim Gerhardt’s market value of six million euros. With his combative manner, Gerhardt fits perfectly into the profile of Christian Streich, who could definitely carve an important pillar of the Freiburg game out of the midfield engine. Streich would thus raise Gerhardt to the much needed new level of his rusty playing career.
