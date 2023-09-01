Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

In Malmö, Sweden, a man discovers a message in a bottle in the water. It was written by a boy from Germany who had a wish.

Malmö – David Hesslefors, from the Swedish city of Malmö, walked to his work as usual by the port. One morning in August he saw something flashing in the water in the harbor basin. It was stuck between rubbish. “I assumed it was a message in a bottle, but I just trudged on to the office,” he told the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.

Man discovers message in a bottle from a boy from Germany in Sweden

So Hesslefors had an idea, but he didn’t have time to look into it further. When he looked back into the water at that spot for a few days, the bottle was still there. Then curiosity got the better of him. He reported his find to a few work colleagues, and together they decided to get to the bottom of the matter. They fished the bottle out of the harbor basin with a rope that the communications expert got at home.

A Swede found a message in a bottle from a boy from Germany in Malmö (symbol image). © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Mats Silvan

Excited, they opened the vessel, which had a swing top and was weighted so that it could float properly. And indeed: three leaves were rolled up in it. A real message in a bottle Germany. Two pieces of paper had drawings on them, one of them said in German: Hello, my name is Anton, I’m 7 years old and I have a sister, Anna. This is 5 years old. If you find the message in a bottle, please reply to me at the following address. Thank you, Anton.”

Message in a bottle from Anton from Germany in Malmö: Finder wants to answer him

How Aftonbladetwhich also published photos of the notes, continues to write, the boy is said to come from a village on the Havel. The message in a bottle is dated the summer of 2023. Hesslefors therefore does not believe that it was thrown into the water in Germany. The 52-year-old suspects that the boy did it on vacation in Sweden or Denmark. He does not want to rule out that the bottle came from northern Germany due to possible winds or currents. A 132-year-old message in a bottle from Germany has been discovered on a beach in Australia.

In any case, he wants to answer Anton. He’s just not sure how. He had the idea of ​​writing a text with the help of work colleagues and his daughter. “I think we should also send a gift from Malmö,” Hesslefors is quoted as saying. Maybe he’ll send him building materials for a lifeboat that the boy wants to build. Because he expressed this wish on one of the sheets. The mystery of an 88-year-old message in a bottle was also solved in Goslar. (mt)